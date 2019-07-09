Billionaire Tom Steyer Announces He’s Running for President in 2020: WATCH

Billionaire Tom Steyer announced that he’s launching a 2020 presidential bid in a video posted to social media on Tuesday morning.

UPI reports: “Steyer said corporations driven by profits are corrupting the U.S. political system. He blamed court decisions that have ruled that corporations are people, which leads to companies stopping progress and justice because it affects the bottom line. ‘We’ve got to take the corporate control out of our politics,’ Steyer said. ‘All of these issues go away when you take away the paid opposition from corporations who make trillions of extra dollars by controlling our political system.’ He was also the first major Democrat to call for President Donald Trump to be impeached.”

Said Steyer in the ad that launched his petition to impeach Trump: “He’ brought us to the brink of nuclear war, obstructed justice at the FBI, and in direct violation of the Constitution he’s taken money from foreign governments and threatened to shut down news organizations that report the truth. If that isn’t the case for impeaching and removing a dangerous president, then what has our government become? … A Republican Congress once impeached a president for far less. And today, people in Congress and his own administration know that this president is a clear and present danger who is mentally unstable and armed with nuclear weapons. And they do nothing.”

