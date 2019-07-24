Courtney Act: A Gay ‘Love Island’ Would Be ‘Detrimental’ for LGBTQ Representation

Love Island, the heterosexual hook-up reality show now in its fifth season in the UK, recently got an equally vapid U.S. version, which airs on CBS.

Via CBS: “Love Island sees a group of single ‘Islanders’ come together in a stunning villa in a beautiful tropical location. They are on the lookout for romance, but as always, the road to love never runs smoothly, as they must not only choose their partner wisely, but also win the hearts of the public.

And as things evolve, some folks are calling for a gay version of the show. Folks except for former RuPaul’s Drag Race queen Courtney Act.

Said Act to Yahoo UK: “I have thought about it and I can’t work out the model to be all inclusive. I think the world would explode and the fact that it would be such a big deal is testament to the fact of how far we’ve got to go. If two lads had some sort of sexual interaction with each other that would be so scandalous and that tells us that although queer culture is popular and visible, I don’t think society – the UK is a lot further along than Australia or the US – but society is still not at a healthy place when it comes to sexuality and masculinity. If you could cast a few bi guys and girls it would spice it up a little, but I think gay Love Island would be detrimental to the gay narrative.”

U.S. Love Island fans, what do you think?