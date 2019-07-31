Tituss Burgess Stands by Remarks About Andy Cohen: ‘Tituss Will Not Be Trapped’ — WATCH

Tituss Burgess stood by his remarks about Bravo host Andy Cohen in an exchange with Wendy Williams on Tuesday.

Burgess was not happy with Cohen’s line of questioning about his Dolemite is My Name co-star Eddie Murphy on Sunday’s Watch What Happens Live! and let the Bravo host know in remarks on social media. Burgess called Cohen a “messy queen” and accused him of “ratchet behavior” and “disregard” for suggesting that Murphy was “problematic for the gays” at one point his comedy career (Murphy’s early stand-up routines used the word “faggot” and made fun of people with AIDS, jokes for which he later apologized).

Burgess told Williams on Tuesday that “I think that people misinterpret who they see on the screen sometimes and begin to have a relationship towards you based on misinformation.”

Replied Williams: “Can you talk normal? What are you saying? Stop being Hollywood. I read your rant and it started with something about queen.”

Replied Burgess: “Not a rant, just truth. I will not tolerate the dismantling of anyone’s legacy, especially not my own. Who we were speaking about has done a beautiful job being the comedic giant that he is. He has a wonderful movie coming out and I was not going to participate in talking about that. I said what I said.”

“Tituss will not be trapped,” he added. “We have way too much work to do, we have far more important things to talk about in this nation right now, especially what is going on politically. I wasn’t going to waste time digging up something that happened a while ago. We’ve all moved past from it and we’ve all learned from it.”