Trump Denies He’s Racist with Racist Attack on ‘Dumbest Man on Television’ Don Lemon

Donald Trump launched an attack on CNN anchor Don Lemon on Wednesday for discussing the president’s racist remarks in a question during the Democratic debate.

Tweeted Trump: ‘CNN’s Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television, insinuated last night while asking a debate “question” that I was a racist, when in fact I am “the least racist person in the world.” Perhaps someone should explain to Don that he is supposed to be neutral, unbiased & fair,………or is he too dumb (stupid} to understand that. No wonder CNN’s ratings (MSNBC’s also) have gone down the tubes – and will stay there until they bring credibility back to the newsroom. Don’t hold your breath!’

Said CNN contributor and New York Times contributing op-ed writer Wajahat Ali in response: “I think people are realizing it’s not just about policy anymore. It’s about literally the battle for the identity of this country. That’s what 2020 is going to be about. …What Trump did in the last two weeks — what he’s been doing his entire career — is go all-in with white nationalism, right? That 13-second chant in North Carolina. ‘Send her back. Send her back.’ The attacks on Baltimore, the attacks today on our colleague, Don Lemon. Surprise, surprise, notice a trend?.. This is what you saw yesterday. ‘We’re going to call him out aggressively.’ All the candidates did.”

Definition of a racist: person who shows or feels discrimination or prejudice against people of other races, or who believes that a particular race is superior to another. Does “send her back” in context of your perceived cultural “superiority” classify as racism? July 31, 2019

You make David Duke look tolerant. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 31, 2019

Oh look, the "least racist" RACIST-IN-CHIEF has found yet another black person to reprehensibly attack. You are a shameless despicable RACIST. #Trump @donlemon #DonLemon — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) July 31, 2019

youre a racist — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 31, 2019

Wow…going after an another African American does not seem too smart. But racists will be racists. — Ann (@alf27900) July 31, 2019