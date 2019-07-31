Hal Prince, Jeffrey Epstein, Wave Pool, Carly Rae Jepsen, Boston, Ben Carson, ‘Queen and Slim’, Pepe Muñoz: HOT LINKS

RIP. Broadway legend Hal Prince has died: ‘Hal Prince, the Broadway royal and prodigious Tony winner, the producer or director (or both) of many of the theater’s most enduring musicals, including “Damn Yankees,” “West Side Story,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Cabaret,” “Sweeney Todd” and “The Phantom of the Opera,” the longest-running show in Broadway history, died on Wednesday in Reykjavik, Iceland. He was 91.’

JEFFREY EPSTEIN. Well this is F-ed up: “Jeffrey E. Epstein, the wealthy financier who is accused of sex trafficking, had an unusual dream: He hoped to seed the human race with his DNA by impregnating women at his vast New Mexico ranch. Mr. Epstein over the years confided to scientists and others about his scheme, according to four people familiar with his thinking, although there is no evidence that it ever came to fruition.”

INNER CIRCLE. Celine Dion’s team says Pepe Muñoz is not calling the shots.

GILROY SHOOTING. Gunman likely acted alone, police say. “He was by himself. He was not with anybody else. That is sort of supporting the thought now that he acted on his own,” police Chief Scot Smithee said Tuesday. “Our investigation is leading us more and more to believe that there was not a second subject involved.”

NORTH CAROLINA. Gun shop owner pairs photo of four congresswomen of color on ad. “I’m not inciting any violence or being racist,” Doc said. “It’s a statement. It’s an opinion.”

#Racist rhetoric from the occupant of the @WhiteHouse has made hate our new normal. We are still vulnerable. @RepMarkMeadows – Cherokee Guns is in your district & you and I serve on a committee together. Here’s your chance to finally do the right thing. https://t.co/IvR1eunFQt — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) July 30, 2019

QUEER EYES. Antoni and Jonathan are not a couple.

BOSTON. My apartment building once hosted one of the oldest gay clubs in the state. ‘A 1982 Boston Globe article said “there are 20 homosexual bars and clubs within a 30-mile radius of Boston.” It referred to Fran’s Place as a “modest juke joint.” Bars like these were once all the LGBTQ community had, the only places queer people could freely express their love decades ago.’

BEN CARSON. Black HUD Secretary compares Baltimore to cancer patient: “You know, it’s sort of like if you have a patient who has cancer,” Carson said of Baltimore. “You can dress them up and put a nice suit on them, and you can try to ignore it. But that cancer is going to have a devastating effect. You have to be willing to address that issue if you’re ever going to solve it.”

HOTHEAD. Donald Trump blames Obama for the White House air conditioning, too.

HAMZA BIN LADEN. Son of Osama Bin Laden is dead. “Hamza bin Laden was killed in the past two years, during the Trump administration, but it took time to confirm his death, the officials said. In February, the State Department announced a $1 million reward for information about his whereabouts. However, by then, Mr. bin Laden had been killed — but his death had not yet been confirmed by the military and intelligence agencies.”

LIL NAS X. And hip-hop’s macho culture: ‘Hip-hop’s refusal to embrace anything queer has been a blemish on the genre for as long as its been around. Rap culture has always been powered by unbridled machismo, and one would be hard pressed to not find a gay slur embedded in the lyrics of any of the genre’s most famous architects. In fact, an entire lexicon dedicated to pointing out discomfort with gay men has permeated rap lyrics. Slang such as “sus” and “No homo” and “Pause” that use queerness as a punchline have been thrown around casually for years. But as the old guard has been replaced with a younger generation unconcerned with rigid labels and unbothered by genre, today’s rap and R&B scene isn’t as exclusively heteronormative as it once was.’

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Gryffin and Carly Rae Jepsen “OMG”.

DEEP SEA ENCOUNTER OF THE DAY. Piglet squid.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Queen And Slim.

From visionary director @melinamatsoukas and groundbreaking writer @LenaWaithe comes #QueenAndSlim. Watch the official trailer and see it in theaters this November. pic.twitter.com/sbWumxp5aE — Queen & Slim (@QueenAndSlim) July 31, 2019

WAVE POOL MALFUNCTION OF THE DAY. “According to reports, 44 people were injured in Yanbian, Manchuria (Eastern China) when a malfunction occurred releasing a giant wave into a wave pool full of people.”

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Eddy Taro.