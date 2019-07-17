This Mayor Axed Raising the LGBTQ Pride Flag Outside City Hall at the Last Minute in ‘Show of Blatant, Unacceptable Discrimination’ — WATCH

LGBTQ groups in Reading, Pennsylvania plan to file a complaint with the city’s Human Relations Commission after Mayor Wally Scott pulled the plug on an LGBTQ Pride flag-raising ceremony outside City Hall at the last minute. Scott said he opposes flags that stand for “movements” and says that’s what the Pride flag stands for.

“I’m just not part of that and don’t think we should be,” said Scott.

The LGBT Center of Greater Reading released a statement, saying, in part, “What was supposed to be a proud and historical moment in history today for the City of Reading, the LGBTQ+ community and our allies, turned into a show of blatant, unacceptable discrimination. … We were told the administration doesn’t support causes. Here’s a bit of education: we are NOT a cause. We are human beings protected by an anti-discrimination ordinance in the City of Reading. We are your teachers; your doctors; your dentists; your mechanic; your minister; your neighbor; your daughter; your son; your colleague.”