‘Being Gay is OK’ Says Defiant Man After Horrific Attack Outside McDonald’s

Ryan Williams was “repeatedly kicked in the face and left wounded” outside a McDonalds in Preston, Lancashire, UK, and has gone viral on social media after posting a horrific photo of his injuries from the attack, which is being investigated by police as a hate crime.

Williams told British media: “My friends and I were heading to McDonalds for something to eat after a night out. There was a group of people nearby in the street and they started calling me and my friends gay. We went over and told them it’s not okay to say things like that. As I walked away then one of them ran after me and he hit me in the back of the head.

Wrote Williams on Facebook: “I never thought in my life that I would get beaten up for being GAY! Wtf has this world actually come too, you’re all vile and disgusting! I want people to understand that being gay ISNT a choice and I can’t help it, I’m sorry that you can’t deal with it but hey ho no need to knock someone out because of it! I seriously can not believe that a homophonic (sic) attack happens! Which it does and it’s wrong! Stand strong and love yourself, this isn’t gonna stop me from being fabulous! BEING GAY IS OK!”