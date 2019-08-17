Aaron Schock’s Beach Bro Says Former Congressman’s ‘Viewpoint Has Grown and Changed Significantly’

Instagram “influencer” Jeremy Cormier is speaking out after experiencing “bullying and personal hatred on a level that I would not wish on anyone” for posting an Instagram photo with disgraced former Republican Congressman Aaron Schock.

Said Cormier in a new post: “I realize the post I made the other day has gotten a lot of attention and raised questions about what I stand for. I’d like to address that now. Among other things, it has been assumed that my sole goal in life is to be an Instagram ‘influencer’ and while I have never claimed that, if I were to ever try and influence anyone it would be to do something good. So here’s what I have to say: Aaron Schock and I became friends in 2019. I do not now, nor have I ever shared or supported the views he espoused concerning LGBTQ rights while in Congress. Knowing him, is to know someone who’s viewpoint has grown and changed significantly in the last decade. To affect change open communication among those with differing views is essential. The support our community enjoys can only grow when we reach out to those who don’t share our viewpoint.”

Schock has never apologized for his support of a federal amendment to ban same-sex marriage or his support of the military’s ban on openly gay service members. He has denied he is gay when asked by the press.

Cormier is trying to turn the anger over their friendship into a positive thing, so he invited people to donate to charity.

Added Cormier: “In that vein I invite you to join me in donating to the @victoryfund , I have already donated $500. The organization works to elect openly LGBTQ persons to protect our community and advance equality. Since my post was made I have experienced bullying and personal hatred on a level that I would not wish on anyone. That behavior can never be justified even when it’s directed toward those who don’t support us. I encourage everyone to fight against hatred and bullying wherever it exists. To do that, please join me in donating to the @trevorproject , an organization fighting to provide crisis counseling to LGBTQ youth – many of whom have suffered from bullying. Once again, I have already donated $500 and invite others to donate as well.”

“I’m not perfect,” continued Cormier. “I am a normal, flawed individual and have never claimed otherwise. But what I do know is hate is toxic and it perpetuates – it is good for no one. I recognize this is only a small effort but let’s do something good together.”

Schock’s hypocrisy has been talked about much in recent months, after photographs were taken of him with a group of gay men at the Coachella Music festival, he was spotted talking up various men at a West Hollywood pool, he was photographed putting money in a go-go boy’s briefs, and after a nude, sexual video turned up on Twitter.

You may recall that Schock recently escaped corruption charges including filing false tax returns, mail fraud, wire fraud, submitting false reports to the FEC, false statements, and theft of government funds, defrauding the government of more than $100,000.

An FEC filing from Schock in early June raised speculation that he was planning another run for office, but Schock has denied that is happening.