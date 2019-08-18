Town to Install Alarm and Hose-Equipped Public Toilets to Soak People Who Try to Have Sex

A town in Wales is spending £170,000 ($206K) to equip public toilets with alarms and water hoses in order to discourage people from using them for public sex.

The Guardian reports on what’s going down in the Welsh seaside town of Porthcawl: ‘Violent movement sensors would automatically open the doors and sound high-pitched alarms, with fine water jets soaking the interior. Weight-sensitive floors would ensure only one user could be in a cubicle at a time, to safeguard against “inappropriate sexual activity and vandalism”. All toilets would be fitted with a full high-pressure floor and wall washer which could be operated after every use, or after a certain number of users per day. Each night the toilets would close for 10 minutes while the unit undertakes a deep clean.’

