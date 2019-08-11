Anthony Scaramucci on Trump: ‘Eventually He Turns on Everyone and Soon it Will Be You and Then the Entire Country’

Former White House Communications Director Anthony “the Mooch” Scaramucci blasted Donald Trump early on Sunday morning, saying the president would eventually turn on the country.
Tweeted Scaramucci: “For the last 3 years I have fully supported this President. Recently he has said things that divide the country in a way that is unacceptable. So I didn’t pass the 100% litmus test. Eventually he turns on everyone and soon it will be you and then the entire country.”
Scaramucci’s tweet was in response to tweets from Trump calling him “incapable of handling” his position at the White House.
Scaramucci has been critical of Trump’s racist attacks on congresswomen and called his recent trip to El Paso a “catastrophe” in MSNBC appearances.