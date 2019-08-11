Anthony Scaramucci on Trump: ‘Eventually He Turns on Everyone and Soon it Will Be You and Then the Entire Country’

Former White House Communications Director Anthony “the Mooch” Scaramucci blasted Donald Trump early on Sunday morning, saying the president would eventually turn on the country.

For the last 3 years I have fully supported this President. Recently he has said things that divide the country in a way that is unacceptable. So I didn’t pass the 100% litmus test. Eventually he turns on everyone and soon it will be you and then the entire country. https://t.co/BUvwujc6LW — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 11, 2019

Tweeted Scaramucci: “For the last 3 years I have fully supported this President. Recently he has said things that divide the country in a way that is unacceptable. So I didn’t pass the 100% litmus test. Eventually he turns on everyone and soon it will be you and then the entire country.”

Scaramucci’s tweet was in response to tweets from Trump calling him “incapable of handling” his position at the White House.

…..other than the fact that this Administration has probably done more than any other Administration in its first 2 1/2 years of existence. Anthony, who would do anything to come back in, should remember the only reason he is on TV, and it’s not for being the Mooch! August 11, 2019

Scaramucci has been critical of Trump’s racist attacks on congresswomen and called his recent trip to El Paso a “catastrophe” in MSNBC appearances.