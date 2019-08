Years and Years actor Russell Tovey and British rugby player and personal trainer Steve Brockman are apparently back together again.

Tovey posted a shirtless photo of himself to Instagram captioned “Sunday,” giving photo credit to Brockman. Brockman added the comment: β€œMy 🌎.”

Tovey split with Brockman in June 2018.Β The two had become engaged in February 2018, an event that Tovey at the time called β€œcompletely unexpected.”