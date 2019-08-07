Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski and Flipping Out’s Trace Lehnoff Split Up

Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski and Flipping Out‘s Trace Lehnoff have reportedly split up. Nearly eight months after going “Instagram official” Porowski has apparently deleted all photos of the couple from his account, and the last selfie of the couple on Lehnoff’s account appeared in May. The two had been dating since September 2018.

Page Six adds: ‘Much to fans’ disappointment, Antoni’s apparent rebound showmance with his co-star Jonathan Van Ness earlier this summer also turned out to be a bust as the beauty guru revealed on his Instagram, “It was all Antoni’s idea but maybe someday we will fall in love #notacouplebutitwasfunright.” A rep for Porowski didn’t immediately return a request for comment.’