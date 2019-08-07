Beto O’Rourke Blasts Trump ‘Racism’ After Tweet Calling Him ‘Phony Hispanic’

Donald Trump attacked 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke overnight ahead of a visit to San Antonio following the mass shooting there.

Tweeted Trump: ‘Beto (phony name to indicate Hispanic heritage) O’Rourke, who is embarrassed by my last visit to the Great State of Texas, where I trounced him, and is now even more embarrassed by polling at 1% in the Democrat Primary, should respect the victims & law enforcement – & be quiet!’

O’Rourke tweeted back: “22 people in my hometown are dead after an act of terror inspired by your racism. El Paso will not be quiet and neither will I.”

Protests of Trump’s visit are planned and local lawmakers say they don’t want him there.

Said state Rep. Lina Ortega to CNN (watch below): “I think that this community is not ready to have him return. He has said many hateful things about immigrants. He doesn’t understand El Paso. We consider Ciudad Juarez as our sister city. We have many people that live in El Paso, have family that live across the border. He has done — his actions that he has taken with regard to migrants have hurt our community. And this is not the right time for him to come. We have a community that is in mourning,” she added. “This was a horrific, unbelievable massacre that occurred here. People do not need him at this time to come and visit. And if he is coming, he better be sincere in terms of what he has been saying. And he sometimes tweets things, and a couple of days later he turns around and says something different.”