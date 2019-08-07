Towleroad Gay News

Barbra Streisand and Ariana Grande Surprised Audience with Duet of ‘No More Tears (Enough is Enough)’ — WATCH

Ariana Grande joined Barbra Streisand at her Tuesday night concert at Chicago’s United Center for a surprise performance of Streisand and Donna Summer’s 1979 hit “No More Tears (Enough is Enough)”.

