Barbra Streisand and Ariana Grande Surprised Audience with Duet of ‘No More Tears (Enough is Enough)’ — WATCH August 7, 2019 by Towleroad Leave a Comment Ariana Grande joined Barbra Streisand at her Tuesday night concert at Chicago’s United Center for a surprise performance of Streisand and Donna Summer’s 1979 hit “No More Tears (Enough is Enough)”. Secret’s out. Thank you @ArianaGrande. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ja1HROCxvJ— Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 7, 2019 hello shaking and crying. thank u @BarbraStreisand. don’t have words yet goodbye. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 7, 2019