The ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Reboot with a Twist is Here to Make You Feel Really Old: WATCH

Beverly Hills 90210 is back on Wednesday night with a reboot within a reboot, featuring the original actors (without a much-missed Luke Perry) playing heightened real-life versions of themselves planning a remake of the hit series.

EW writes: ‘When we rejoin the cast, they’re scattered around Los Angeles: Priestley’s now a TV director with an indie film script no one will finance; Garth, entering her third divorce, is raising a bratty teen daughter on her own; Ziering has built a fitness brand with his statuesque blonde wife; Carteris is president of the Actors Guild of America; Green is a stay-at-home dad, his career overshadowed by his famous wife Shay (La La Anthony); and Spelling is a married mom of six whose chief source of income, a reality show called Tori & Nate: Spelling the Beans, just got canceled. They all head to Vegas with different agendas: Image rehab, brand building, an escape from the kids — and, of course, a paycheck. Everyone’s playing a “heightened” version of themselves, and the actors show an impressive willingness to poke fun at their public images.’

BH90210 premieres Wednesday night August 7 at 9/8c on FOX.