Chace Crawford’s Superhero Suit from ‘The Boys’ Leaves Little to the Imagination

A set of promotional shots featuring Gossip Girl’s Chace Crawford for the upcoming Amazon Prime superhero revenge spoof movie The Boys has tongues wagging as Crawford’s skin-tight spandex suit he wears as ‘The Deep’ is showing off a lot.

“The Deep” is even giving it on billboards.

The Boys arrives this weekend on Amazon Prime. The show’s synopsis: “Supes have been committing atrocities, which keep getting swept under the rug because they are revered by the adoring public. Billy Butcher recruits The Boys who have all been wronged by The Seven, the world’s most notorious superheroes, to bring them down and stop the corruption. Based on the best-selling comics by Garth Ennis, The Boys is a revenge story where the nobodies take on the somebodies.”