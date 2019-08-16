Delusional Gay Conservative ‘Log Cabin Republicans’ Endorse Trump for Re-election

Log Cabin Republicans logo

Log Cabin Republicans, the gay conservative political group, has endorsed Donald Trump for re-election despite his administration’s ongoing attacks on the LGBTQ community.

Write Robert Kabel and Jill Homan in a delusional endorsement in the Washington Post: ‘For LGBTQ Republicans, watching the 2016 GOP convention before Donald Trump took the stage was like a dream fulfilled. The distance between that event and Pat Buchanan’s hate-filled exhortation against the LGBTQ community in Houston in 1992 is a powerful measurement of how far we’ve come. Some of the moral leaders who stood with Buchanan back then were still there three years ago in Cleveland, to be sure. But this time, they refrained from passing judgment on gays and lesbians. And in an extraordinarily uplifting moment, Thiel uttered the words for the first time, “I am proud to be gay. I am proud to be a Republican. But most of all, I am proud to be an American.” He was met with thunderous standing applause from the body of the Republican Party. … To be treated equally, fairly and justly under the law is our goal, and we know that “Inclusion Wins” is a mantra we share with the president. The Log Cabin Republicans endorse Donald Trump for reelection as president.’

Log Cabin Republicans declined to endorse Trump in 2016.

Jerri Ann Henry, the executive director of the Log Cabin Republicans, in 2018 characterized Trump’s attacks on the LGBTQ community as “hiccups.”