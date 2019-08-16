Casting Announced for ‘The Inheritance’, the New Epic Gay Play Coming to Broadway

The Inheritance, the Matthew Lopez two-part play which won Best New Play at the Olivier Awards in London, is coming to Broadway this fall, and casting has just been announced.

A new play, generations in the making begins with this trailer. #TheInheritance is coming to Broadway this Fall starting September 27. Tickets on sale June 24. Learn more: https://t.co/7ekEuWtJPq pic.twitter.com/aROWHban37 — The Inheritance (@inheritanceplay) June 6, 2019

The Broadway cast will feature Jordan Barbour, Jonathan Burke, Andrew Burnap, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Kyle Harris, John Benjamin Hickey, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Carson McCalley, Lois Smith, Kyle Soller, and Arturo Luis Soria. The company will also include understudies Mark H. Dold, Kate Goehring, Sam Lilja, Jake Odmark, Matthew Russell, Bradley James Tejeda and Reggie D. White.

Andrew Burnap, John Benjamin Hickey, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, and Kyle Soller, who won the 2019 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Play, will reprise their roles from the London production.

Tony Award-winner Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, Netflix’s The Crown) is directing. Tom Kirdahy, Sonia Friedman Productions, and Hunter Arnold are producing. The play is designed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Bob Crowley.

Previews begin at Broadway’s Ethel Barrymore Theater (243 West 47th street) on Friday, September 27 and it opens on Sunday, November 17.

The show’s synopsis: “It begins with a gathering of young, gay New Yorkers. Each has a story aching to come out…Profoundly touching and wickedly hilarious, The Inheritance asks how much we owe to those who lived and loved before us, and questions the role we must play for future generations. Brilliantly re-envisioning E. M. Forster’s masterpiece Howards End to 21st-century New York, it follows the interlinking lives of three generations of gay men searching for a community of their own – and a place to call home. The Inheritance is a life-affirming journey of tears and laughter, through conflicts and connections, heartbreak and hope. A new play, generations in the making.”