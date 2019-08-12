These Dogs Know How to Pretend They’re Statues: WATCH

A Swedish woman has taught her very obedient dogs a visually arresting trick, holding absolutely still like statues.

Said Evelyn Edblad: “This was filmed during a regular lunch walk with my dogs. I’ve taught Jackson, Cash, and X to stay still on command before I give them the signal that they are free to go. They then freeze in expectation, knowing they’ll soon get to run around. The behavior comes with a little training combined with their instinct as sheepdogs, the breed is bred to herd, where they’ll freeze while controlling the sheep.”