Equinox Owner Stephen Ross’s Company Blocks Access to Brand Subsidiary List Amid Trump Fundraiser Boycott Furor

The Related Companies blocked access to a list of its brand subsidiaries including Equinox and SoulCycle gyms, after news broke that owner and chairman Stephen Ross was hosting a Donald Trump fundraiser in the Hamptons on Friday.

After the news broke, calls for a boycott of the luxury gyms rang out, prompting a statement from the gyms about Ross’ involvement.

The gyms are far from the only properties owned by or attached to Related, which include Hard Rock Stadium, the &pizza chain, Bluestone Lane Coffee, the Momofuku restaurant chain, the Miami Dolphins, gyms Blink fitness and PURE Yoga, and the marketing firm RSE ventures. The company developed the Time Warner Center in New York City and the Hudson Yards, which is still under development.

But amid calls for a boycott, it doesn’t want you to see them and Related blocked access to its brand subsidiary page.

This information, of course, is available literally everywhere else, but nothing like stonewalling uselessly to repair and build future trust in your friendly corporate brand! August 8, 2019

Ross released a statement of his own late on Wednesday: “While some prefer to sit outside of the process and criticize, I prefer to engage directly and support the things I deeply care about. I have known Donald Trump for 40 years, and while we agree on some issues, we strongly disagree on many others and I have never been bashful about expressing my opinions. I started my business with nothing and a reason for my engagement with our leaders is my deep concern for creating jobs and growing our country’s economy. I have been, and will continue to be, an outspoken champion of racial equality, inclusion, diversity, public education and environmental sustainability, and I have and will continue to support leaders on both sides of the aisle to address these challenges.”