Michelle Visage Told Eureka O’Hara ‘NO PARTIES!’ She Didn’t Listen: WATCH

P.H.A.T. is out NOW! I want to give a huge shout out to everyone who helped make this happen! Having @jengaproductions produce this track couldn’t have been a better match! I couldn’t have done it without @thereallardib & @jigglycalienteofficial being in on all the fun. They really helped bring my idea to life! Along with the help of the amazing and talented choreographer @dexrated and dancers @chrisdiprete , @jozeaofficial , & @amandalacount . This turned out to be the body positive track and video I wanted it to be. An extra special shout out to @ryanaceto , @davidcharpentier , & @slanejake with @pegmgmt for always keeping me grounded and helping me achieve my goals. Most importantly I would like to thank my followers. Without you all none of this would be possible. Thank you for supporting my drag and always cheering me on. I love you all!! – – – Artist Management: Producer Entertainment Group — Music & Lyrics: Eureka O'Hara, Shayon Daniels, Nicole Funicelli, James Funicelli Music Production: JENGA Productions Distributed by: PEG Records, Warner Music Group & Alternative Distribution Alliance — Featuring: Lardi B & Jiggly Caliente — Executive Producers: Ryan Aceto, David Charpentier, Jacob Slane Video Director: Brad Hammer Director of Photography: Justin Morrison Gaffer: Cooper Shine Camera Operator: Gray Marison Video Editor/Coloring/FX: Dekel Lazimi-Lev Stylist: Kiki Hector-Franco Production Manager: Nicholas Monaco Makeup: Kalyd Odeh Hair: Timothy Willy BTS Photographer: Bird Lambro Production Assistants: Michael Piper Younie, Seth Daniel Choreographer: Dexter Mayfield Dancers: Chris DiPrete, Jozea Flores, Amanda LaCount, Dexter Mayfield Party People: Chris Britt, Mike Busch, Bretty Karabinos, Sophia Paul, Alex Pugnali, Stephanie Lowe, Jospeh Carrasco, Thomas Patterson, Selene Jimenes, David Burdge, Aaron McCauley, Bentley McCullin, Arjun Jain, Andrew Garside, Cassandra Taggart, Martin Armenta, Sierra Doyle, Leo Seignarack, Ariana Gagnon, Hao Nguyen, Jamie Loughran, Amanda LaCount, Tony Garcia, Ali B, Michel'le Hayden, Danny Hernandez, Jessica Loughran, Jaclyn Hope, Rose Rowzay, Steen Rose, Miriam Salamah — Presented by: @poolboybrand