83-Year-Old Man Arrested for Anonymous Note Warning Hair Salon it Should Remove Pride Flag ‘Before It Is Too Late’ — WATCH

An 83-year-old man was arrested for threatening a Homewood, Alabama hair salon because the owners hung a rainbow flag outside its door.

James Willoughby Wood was charged with a misdemeanor harassing communications after leaving a note on the door of Salon U which read, “This is not San Francisco or downtown Birmingham. This is Homewood which is a religious and family city. We suggest that you remove that flag before it is too late. We are concerned citizens. Good Bye.”

AL.com reports: “An employee took the note to the Homewood Police Department as a precaution because of its threatening nature. Homewood Sgt. John Carr said detectives reviewed video surveillance from area businesses and were able to identify Wood as the suspect. He was then picked out of a photo lineup.”

