Franklin Graham: Shame on Taylor Swift for Shoving the Equality Act Down Our Throats

Televangelist Franklin Graham blasted Taylor Swift for her advocacy for the Equality Act, legislation that would protect LGBTQ Americans under existing civil rights laws.

Said Graham on Facebook: “Shame on Taylor Swift for using her platform to try to push the socialist left’s so-called Equality Act, which has nothing to do with equality, but is about pushing the LGBTQ agenda down the throats of the American people. When she received an award for her LGBTQ pride-themed music video at the MTV awards last night, she did a pitch for the Equality Act. This bill is the most crushing threat to religious liberty in our nation’s history. I endorsed a letter appealing to Congressional leaders to vote NO to the Equality Act.”

“This is far too serious for Christians to sit by and do nothing,” Graham added. “I encourage everyone to contact their representatives in the Senate, asking them to vote AGAINST this dangerous measure which has already passed the House. In addition to allowing perverted men access to women’s private spaces like dressing rooms and restrooms, and allowing biological males to take over girls’ and women’s athletic competitions, this bill would do a lot more damage. It’s about trying to force those of us who don’t agree to accept and approve the LGBTQ lifestyle, and I’m not going to accept that. The Daily Signal spells out 7 concerning ways the Equality Act would affect our daily lives. Read more and let me know if you’re shocked.”

Swift noted upon accepting her award for “Video of the Year” that a petition at the end of her “You Need To Calm Down” video calling for passage of the Equality Act had reached half a million signatures “which is five times the amount that it would need to warrant a response from the White House.”

Said Swift: “You voting for this video means that you want a world where we’re all treated equally under the law regardless who we love, regardless how we identify.”

The White House responded on Tuesday to Swift’s request for a response.

Said (gay) White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere to CNN: “The Trump administration absolutely opposes discrimination of any kind and supports the equal treatment of all; however, the House-passed bill in its current form is filled with poison pills that threaten to undermine parental and conscience rights.”