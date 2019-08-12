Hong Kong Grounds All Flights After Protesters Bring International Airport to Standstill: WATCH

Protesters paralyzed Hong Kong International Airport on Monday, grounding all departing flights and more than 70 arriving flights.

The scene at Hong Kong’s airport, where thousands of protesters have flooded the terminal. The airport took the rare step of canceling all flights and shutting down. pic.twitter.com/BV559oF5NU — Javier C. Hernández (@HernandezJavier) August 12, 2019

USA Today reports: ‘The demonstration is the latest in a series of mass protests spanning two months. Hong Kong activists are calling for more autonomy from Beijing and an independent inquiry into police behavior. … The tension was sparked by a since-shelved extradition bill, which would have allowed some suspects to be sent for trial in mainland China. Opponents believed the bill would expand Beijing’s control on the bustling international hub. Hong Kong was a British colony until 1997, when China absorbed Hong Kong in a handover. Since then, Hong Kong operates under a “one country, two systems” framework that was supposed to allow the territory to retain its own social, legal and political systems for 50 years.’