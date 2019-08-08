Children Left Homeless, Crying in Streets After Massive ICE Raids of 680 Undocumented Immigrants Across Mississippi: WATCH

Children have been left abandoned and homeless, crying in the streets of cities across Mississippi after a massive raid by ICE.
WJTV reports: “Community leaders in Forest, Mississippi came together Wednesday night to put them up in a community gym. 12 News reporter Alex Love was granted permission to talk to community leaders and the children. These children — some as young as toddlers — were relying on neighbors and even strangers to pick them up outside their homes after school and drive them to a community center where people tried to keep them calm. But many kids could not stop crying for mom and dad.”
CNN reports: ‘US immigration authorities arrested about 680 undocumented immigrants at seven sites in six different cities in Mississippi on Wednesday. The raids are “believed to be the largest single-state immigration enforcement operation in our nation’s history,” said US Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi Mike Hurst.’