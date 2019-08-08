Children Left Homeless, Crying in Streets After Massive ICE Raids of 680 Undocumented Immigrants Across Mississippi: WATCH

Children have been left abandoned and homeless, crying in the streets of cities across Mississippi after a massive raid by ICE.

The moral vandalism of this administration has no end—how is traumatizing these kids, abandoning them, making anyone any safer? https://t.co/4UorOvu27n — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 8, 2019

These ICE raids are designed to tear families apart, spread fear, and terrorize communities. These children went to daycare and are now returning home without their parents because Trump wants to play politics with their lives. pic.twitter.com/hOm5TkTqxL August 8, 2019

WJTV reports: “Community leaders in Forest, Mississippi came together Wednesday night to put them up in a community gym. 12 News reporter Alex Love was granted permission to talk to community leaders and the children. These children — some as young as toddlers — were relying on neighbors and even strangers to pick them up outside their homes after school and drive them to a community center where people tried to keep them calm. But many kids could not stop crying for mom and dad.”

CNN reports: ‘US immigration authorities arrested about 680 undocumented immigrants at seven sites in six different cities in Mississippi on Wednesday. The raids are “believed to be the largest single-state immigration enforcement operation in our nation’s history,” said US Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi Mike Hurst.’