Chris Hayes Speaks with ‘Log Cabin Republicans’ Official Who Resigned Over Group’s Trump Endorsement: WATCH

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes spoke with Jennifer Horn, a former Log Cabin Republicans board member who resigned this week after the gay conservative group’s endorsement of Donald Trump’s reelection bid.

Horn told Hayes that she made a vow to herself when she got into politics “that I would never say or do anything that I could not defend to my own children. … There is no world where I can sit down at the dining room table and explain to my children that I just endorsed Donald Trump for president.”

Added Horn: “It’s not just the LGBTQ community this president targets. When we look at immigrants, people — anyone that he thinks he can somehow use to anger his base— he doesn’t care if he has to divide on racial lines, on ethnic lines, on educational lines. He will divide and damage and destroy this country in any manner he thinks he need to advance his own political power.”

