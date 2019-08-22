John Hickenlooper, Trump and Log Cabin, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Karamo Brown, Emoji Sex, Downton Abbey: HOT LINKS

SILVER BOW HAT. Barack Obama wants Aretha Franklin’s hat from his inauguration.

2020. Jay Inslee drops out. John Hickenlooper announces Senate run.

PETE BUTTIGIEG. Mayor Pete draws overwhelmingly white crowd on historically black Chicago South Side: “Find the people who don’t look like most of you in this room and let them know they have the chance, not just to support this campaign, but to shape it,” Buttigieg said.

TRUMP’S DISAPPROVAL RATING. 62 percent. Also, thinks he’s a gay icon.

REPORTER: Mr POTUS, your administration has been taking steps to make it easier to discriminate against LGBT people in the workforce. Are you okay with that?



TRUMP: Well, the Log Cabin Republicans endorsed me… I've done very well w/ that community. Peter Thiel & so many others pic.twitter.com/W0OMKMzEkT August 20, 2019

STUDY. Transgender conversion therapy is widespread: “Researchers at the Fenway Institute, citing data from the National Center for Transgender Equality and the Williams Institute of UCLA, concluded that the dangerous practice of trying to change a person’s gender identity has been attempted on an estimated 187,923 trans individuals. Conversion therapy focused on attempting to change a person’s sexual orientation is also prevalent, but was not considered for this study.”

AIDS HEALTHCARE FOUNDATION. Organization under scrutiny for use of federal money: “A California state senator has formally asked state Attorney General Xavier Becerra to investigate whether the powerhouse AIDS Healthcare Foundation is fraudulently misusing savings from a federal drug-discount program designed to help poor patients.”

STUDY. People who use emojis have more sex. “The study found that increased emoji use correlated positively along most steps in a relationship journey. It was uncorrelated to frequency of first dates, but correlated with increased amounts of second dates. Frequent emoji users were more likely to have kissed on dates, as well as had sex or entered into relationships with their date. “

BRITNEY SPEARS. She doesn’t know who to trust.

KARAMO BROWN. The Queer Eye guy representing on Dancing with the Stars is “excited to sit down w/ [Sean Spicer] and engage in a respectful conversation.”

LUCKY TO BE ALIVE VIDEO OF THE DAY. Plane crash survivors film moments after crash, and rescue helicopter approaching: “The Beech Bonanza went down in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco, around 6 p.m. A man and woman were rescued from the water by a Coast Guard Dolphin helicopter, and both refused medical treatment, according to the Coast Guard. There were no injuries.”

SNEAK PEEK OF THE DAY. Downton Abbey, the movie.

THROWBACK PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY. Lady Gaga at the 2009 VMAs, uploaded this week for the first time.

