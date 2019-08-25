Kentucky Must Pay $224,000 in Legal Fees to Gay Couples Denied Marriage Licenses by Kim Davis

The state of Kentucky must pay $225,000 in legal fees incurred by gay couples who were denied marriage licenses by bigoted Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis.

The Louisville Courier Journal reports: “On Friday, a three-judge panel for the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati upheld the district judge’s ruling that the state of Kentucky must pay the $224,000 in attorney fees and costs incurred by the same-sex couples. The governor’s outside counsel, Palmer G. Vance II, declined to comment Friday on the appellate court ruling, deferring to Bevin’s office.”

Bevin’s lawyers had wanted the bill handed to Davis. Said a Bevin spokesman: “We respect the court’s decision.”