Lil Nas X’s Historic Ride Gets a ‘TIME’ Cover Story

Lil Nas X, who came out as gay just weeks before his hit track “Old Town Road” broke records as the longest-running (19 weeks and counting) #1 hit on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, is profiled in a new TIME magazine cover story.

Lil Nas X tells the magazine that he never planned on coming out because, he thought to himself,”I know the people who listen to this the most, and they’re not accepting of homosexuality.”

But, writes Andrew Chow, something happened during LGBTQ Pride month and he was emboldened. Said Lil Nas X: “I never would have done that if I wasn’t in a way pushed by the universe. In June, I’m seeing Pride flags everywhere and seeing couples holding hands–little stuff like that.”