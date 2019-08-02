Trump Supporters Booted After Unfurling MAGA Banner at Baltimore Orioles Game: WATCH

A group of Trump supporters was escorted from a Baltimore Orioles game on Thursday night after hanging a Trump 2020 banner from the balcony.

Raw Story reports: ‘The reports states that the four individuals had two banners (the second one reading “Make America Great Again”) that they draped over the railing of an upper deck during the 8th inning that was immediately greeted with jeers of “take it down” by other fans in attendance. It took less than 10 minutes for stadium security and police to respond, pulling the banners back up and escorting the four out of Camden Yards and fans cheered from below.’

Trump last weekend called Baltimore “a dangerous & filthy place” in his attack on Congressman Elijah Cummings.