Sam Smith dropped a behind-the-scenes video revealing how his music video “How Do You Sleep?” came to be, and his fear of dancing in public.

Said Smith: “I think recently with coming to terms with my sexuality even more than I ever have and my gender more than I ever have, I think I felt this freedom to start moving in a way that’s just more confident. I was so scared before I got into the room. … I think jumping into your issues sometimes and your insecurities can really help.”

The final video: