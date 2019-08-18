Magnum Apologizes for Ad Comparing ‘Guilty Pleasure’ of Ice Cream to Going to Prison for Being Gay

Magnum Ice Cream has apologized for an ad on Spotify which compared the “guilty pleasure” of eating one of its desserts to being arrested for being gay.
Said the narrator in the ad, which aired in the UK: “A hug for my boyfriend—that’s my guilty pleasure.”
And the punchline: “Because in my country, just a simple hug with the man I love could send me to prison for more than 10 years.”
That didn’t go over too well with a lot of people.
A Magnum spokesman told HuffPost UK: “Magnum has a history of championing LGBTQ+ rights and Pride Month is a moment when lots of us celebrate progress. We’re sorry for any offence caused by the advert, which aimed to bring awareness to the injustices people still face around the world.”