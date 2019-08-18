Magnum Apologizes for Ad Comparing ‘Guilty Pleasure’ of Ice Cream to Going to Prison for Being Gay

Photo by Andras Vas on Unsplash

Magnum Ice Cream has apologized for an ad on Spotify which compared the “guilty pleasure” of eating one of its desserts to being arrested for being gay.

Said the narrator in the ad, which aired in the UK: “A hug for my boyfriend—that’s my guilty pleasure.”

And the punchline: “Because in my country, just a simple hug with the man I love could send me to prison for more than 10 years.”

That didn’t go over too well with a lot of people.

I know most of y'all probs have Spotify premium so don't hear the ads, but really unsure about the Magnum ad that's talking about homosexuality being a "guilty pleasure" in countries where homosexuality is illegal, like thanks for the awareness but also like not okay August 2, 2019

Just heard an ad that (in short) was a guy saying "My guilty pleasure is a kiss. I like kissing men. Kissing men can send me to prison for 14 years in my country. Pleasure should never be guilty. Like Magnum ice cream" NOPE. NOT THE SAME MY DUDES. — Jessica Wynn 🏳️‍🌈 ♊ (@jesswynn93) August 2, 2019

An ad for #Magnum ice cream bars just popped up on my #Spotify and it is the cringiest/funniest gay baiting ad ever. A foreign accented man laments how dangerous it is to hug his boyfriend in his country, but he won't get arrested for eating a Magnum! pic.twitter.com/S6WdzW9p51 — Christa Blackmon (@TheOdalisque) August 2, 2019

What the hell?!? There are at least 3 versions of the magnum ice cream ad that does a bit about being gay would get me X years in prison followed by a get a magnum, pleasure should be guilty. That's fucked. pic.twitter.com/T0j6Hbxl4g — Tia (@Tatty_is_ALIVE) August 4, 2019

@MagnumIceCream your advert comparing the potential to be killed if you're gay to the guilty pleasure of eating a magnum is disgusting, racist and homophobic. Please withdraw it immediately. — nell blane (@firegoat67) August 5, 2019

A Magnum spokesman told HuffPost UK: “Magnum has a history of championing LGBTQ+ rights and Pride Month is a moment when lots of us celebrate progress. We’re sorry for any offence caused by the advert, which aimed to bring awareness to the injustices people still face around the world.”