CNN’s New Day profiled Randy Rainbow on Monday morning. John Berman sat down with our favorite political, “Emmy-nominated, national touring, A-level, lyrical-writing” musical theatre satirist and “all-around force of nature” to find out where he came from (Hooter’s), what makes him tick, and where he’s going:

Said Rainbow: “As long as there’s news and controversy and as long as there are racist, anti-Semitic misogynistic bigots looking for a comeback, I’ll be here.”