Michelangelo Signorile, James Bond, Anti-Gay T-Shirt Shop, Octavia Spencer, Mika, Elite: HOT LINKS

DON’T DENY THE TRUTH. Michelangelo Signorile slams Log Cabin Republicans in Washington Post op-ed: “What planet has this group been living on?”

BOND 25. And the title is…

KENTUCKY. 7-year battle with anti-gay t-shirt shop to go before state Supreme Court: ‘Much of the debate in the case boils down to whether or not Hands On Originals refused to provide a service because of the sexual orientation of a customer — the Gay and Lesbian Services Organization — or refused to print a message that does not align with its beliefs. The human rights commission argues that the shirt company sells goods or services to the general public, a so-called public accommodation in the ordinance, and can’t deny goods or services because of race, gender, national origin or other factors. Attorneys arguing on behalf of Hands On Originals said that the “service” the business provides by printing shirts is the promotion of messages, making its decision a freedom of speech issue.’

JIM WATSON. Ottawa mayor responds to homophobia after coming out: “Social media is an anonymous way to attack people,” he said. “You grow a thicker skin when you’re in politics like I’ve been for many years, but I think it’s just standing up to these bullies and pushing back.”

UNLEARNING PREJUDICE. Homophobia rises in European countries without gay marriage: “Homophobia has risen in European countries that do not legally recognize same-sex relationships, while acceptance of gay and lesbian people has jumped in states where they can marry, research released on Wednesday showed.”

BLESS YOUR HEART. It’s Octavia Spencer’s favorite expression.

DELETED SHIRTLESS SCENE OF THE DAY. Chris Hemsworth in Men in Black.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Mika “Tiny Love”.

TV TRAILER OF THE DAY. Elite Season 2.

HUMP DAY HAIRY. Justin Russo.