Charlize Theron is a dead ringer for Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman is Gretchen Carlson, and Margot Robbie is the fictitious news producer Kayla Pospisil in the upcoming Roger Ailes drama Bombshell, about the sexual harassment scandal surrounding the FOX News honcho.

Bombshell is expected to hit theaters in December.

Also starring John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Mark Duplass, Rob Delaney, Malcolm McDowell, and Allison Janney. But Charlize is the one they’re talking about.

Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly vs. Charlize Theron as Aileen Wournos.



I don't even need to see Bombshell. Just give Charlize an Oscar for her ability to literally be any white woman. pic.twitter.com/A4caDl9NMy — Eunice Chantilly's tacky barrette. (@RafiDAngelo) August 21, 2019

Somehow it makes sense that "Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly" looks like Katherine Heigl deciding to become a serial killer. pic.twitter.com/QpY3XzXFrF August 21, 2019

Holy shit. Can we talk about the makeup and prosthetics perfection that is Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly in Bombshells? pic.twitter.com/6BFZwzwtC9 — Jeffrey Zhang (@strangeharbors) August 21, 2019

Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly. I feel unnerved. pic.twitter.com/R7JWMVydCQ — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) August 21, 2019