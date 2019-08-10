Modesto Denies Permit for ‘Straight Pride’ Event Following Organizer’s ‘Racist’ Slip

Modesto, California has denied a permit for a ‘Straight Pride’ rally at a local park days after the event’s co-organizer went viral for causing the City Council chamber to erupt in laughter when he argued, “We’re a totally peaceful racist group.”

The AP reports: “City spokesman Thomas Reeves says the permit request was denied over safety concerns, because the group lost its liability insurance and the parks department determined the event wasn’t consistent with park use. However, Reeves says the city would allow the rally at a downtown plaza if the group proves it has insurance by Tuesday.”