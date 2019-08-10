FBI Investigating After Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead in Jail Cell

The FBI is investigating the death of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein after he was found dead in his prison cell in an apparent suicide. Epstein was transported to the hospital after being found unresponsive at 6:30 am Saturday morning.

#JeffreyEpstein

I don't dabble much in conspiracy theories, but…

a guy, who the most powerful people in the world want dead, shouldn't be able to commit suicide after an alleged attempted suicide already, while on suicide watch, while everyone says he's going to be suicided. https://t.co/B4mk4mQxfr August 10, 2019

NBC News reports: “His death comes a little over two weeks ago after he was found injured and in a fetal position in his cell at the federal Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan. He was semiconscious with marks on his neck at the time. His death also comes one day after a trove of court documents were unsealed, providing all new details about Epstein’s alleged sex ringas well as the prominent men — including former politicians — who took advantage of the young women Epstein allegedly cultivated.”