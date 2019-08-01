‘One Million Moms’ Attacks Whole Foods for Sponsoring Drag Queen Story Hour ‘to Indoctrinate Children into Transgenderism and Homosexuality’

American Family Association’s shrieking harpy contingent One Million Moms has launched a boycott of Whole Foods Market for sponsoring a Drag Queen Story Hour earlier this summer.

Thank you to everyone who joined us at today’s Drag Queen Story Hour with Mayor @KeishaBottoms and Miss Terra Cotta Sugarbaker. We are #OneAtlanta!🌈 #Pride2019 pic.twitter.com/Pmb5rlpIwH — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) June 29, 2019

Wrote OMM: ‘A retailer that once promoted organics and clean food is now saturated in absolute filth, exploiting America’s children to be “groomed” by drag queens. Whole Foods Market is now sponsoring a Drag Queen Story Hour event to indoctrinate children into transgenderism and homosexuality. Their goal is to normalize the LGBTQ lifestyle. Drag Queen Story Hour has been endorsed by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who is obviously signaling her support for transgenderism and homosexuality in order to appease the Left.’

The group, led by pearl-clutching mom behind a computer Monica Cole, accuses the grocery retailer of “supporting child exploitation” for sponsoring the event, which was moved to City Hall at the invitation of Bottoms after it was canceled at the library.