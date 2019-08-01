Julianne Hough: ‘I’m Not Straight’

Dancer, actress, and America’s Got Talent judge revealed she’s “not straight” in a new profile in Women’s Health Magazine.

Hough made the revelation in a discussion about getting to know her husband, NHL hockey free agent Brooks Laich.

Said Hough: “I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn’t need anything, versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me. I was like, ‘Is he going to love this version of me?’ I [told him], You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry, what?’ I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you.’ I think there’s a safety with my husband now that I’m unpacking all of this, and there’s no fear of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told or how I was raised.”