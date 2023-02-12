Protesters clash over drag queen story hour event at London museum

Published by

New York Daily News

Protesters clashed outside London’s Tate Britain museum on Saturday over a drag queen storytelling event. About 30 demonstrators showed up to protest the Drag Queen Story Hour U.K. event, which featured drag performer and author Aida H Dee reading to kids and families. The protest was organized by the far-right group Patriotic Alternative, according to local media reports. Carrying signs that read “Drag reading shut down” and “Leave our kids alone,” the anti-LGBTQ protesters stood outside the Central London museum hoping to disturb the event. But according to organizers, all three planned show…

