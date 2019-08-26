Pete Buttigieg: Republican Party is ‘Poorer for Having Evolved from the Party of John McCain to the Party of Donald Trump’ — WATCH

On Sunday, the anniversary of Senator John McCain’s death, Mayor Pete Buttigieg made note of the openness Trump has sucked out of the Republican Party (among other things).
Said Buttigieg: “John McCain did a remarkable job of reaching out to people of different persuasions. He was very convincing to independents because he did not appear to be dogmatic and he really prided himself, I think, on openness – especially with the press. I have taken a lot of lessons from that, even though my values and ideas are very different than his were. I do think he had that capacity to see across the aisle, to partner with others. Something that is on desperately short supply in the Republican Party right now. I think they are poorer as a party for having evolved from the party of John McCain to the party of Donald Trump.”