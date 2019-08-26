Gay Pub Owner Patiently Fends Off Drunk Homophobe During Epic 4-Minute Tirade: WATCH

Ryan Carrington, the gay owner of the Black Friar Pub in Newcastle-under-Lyme, UK, went viral last week after fending off a drunk woman who was berating him with homophobic slurs in a video posted to social media. The woman was later arrested.

The woman called Carrington a “f**king faggot” among other things, and responded to the homophobe, “I’ve been insulted by better than you darling, by people with far more intelligence.”

Said Carrington, who was verbally and physically assaulted by the woman: “This video that someone took was only a fraction of what happened, the reality of what went on was a lot longer. Being a publican I am well aware of the cameras and have to act accordingly, yes my patience was tested, but you have to think of ‘pity’ for this woman. I doubt it’s the life she would have chosen if she had a choice! Let’s not condemn her, let’s try to help and educate, far more rewarding.”