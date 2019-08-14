Gay Man’s Super-Romantic Marriage Proposal Goes Viral: WATCH

Naisa Lasalosi, a singer/songwriter and former contestant on Australia’s The X Factor, went viral over the weekend after posting a romantic video to Twitter of his fiancé Adam Price proposing to him at Rocky Point, near Sydney.

The clip shows the couple descending a rock formation that has been covered in rose petals and fairy lights to a blanket spread out below.

According to Lasalosi, he told Price “baby there’s someone having dinner down there” not realizing it had all been decorated for him.

“Baby, it’s for us,” replied Price. The clip unfolds from there.

Full video ❤️❤️👬👬. How beautiful is love??!! I said yes!!!! 💍💍👬👬 pic.twitter.com/4LSCzYy50S August 12, 2019