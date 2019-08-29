Troye Sivan Rips Journalist for Asking ‘Wildly Invasive, Strange, and Inappropriate’ Sexual Question

Troye Sivan put journalist Matt Fistonich on blast on Twitter over an interview in which he asked the “Bloom” singer a question that crossed a line: whether Sivan is a top or a bottom.

After one of his Twitter followers asked “who’s this interviewer the bar is on the floor,” Sivan tweeted back, “I thought about asking the interviewer about his absolute fave sex position after that last question, but then i remembered how wildly invasive, strange and innapropriate that would be. Didn’t stop him though!”

Sivan added, “Next time I’ll just do a Twitter q&a”

