Trump Cancels Visit to Denmark After PM Says ‘Greenland is Not for Sale’

Donald Trump postponed his trip to Denmark on Tuesday night, claiming it was because Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said this week that “Greenland is not for sale” after Trump expressed interest in purchasing it.

“Greenland is not Danish.” Frederiksen added. “Greenland belongs to Greenland. I strongly hope that this is not meant seriously.”

The NYT reports: ‘The cancellation was a rare snub of Denmark’s head of state, Queen Margrethe II, who had extended the invitation to the president and would have hosted him and the first lady. News that Mr. Trump is not coming “came as a surprise,” the Royal House’s communications director told the state broadcaster, adding, “That’s all we have to say about that.”‘

So the POTUS has cancelled his visit to Denmark because there was no interest in discussing selling Greenland @BBCRadio4 Is this some sort of joke? Deeply insulting to the people of Greenland and Denmark. August 21, 2019

Tweeted Trump: “Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time……..The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct. I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future!”

Or maybe the Greenland nonsense is just a red herring because Trump fears how his visit would be contrasted with that of his predecessor, Barack Obama, who is scheduled to visit Denmark at the end of September.