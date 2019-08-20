Mrs. Maisel, Jeffrey Epstein, Ellen DeGeneres, Game of Thrones, Starman, Alligator, Clean Bandit: HOT LINKS

SEPTEMBER DEBATE. 10 2020 Democratic candidates have qualified so far: Biden, Sanders, Harris, Warren, Buttigieg, O’Rourke, Booker, Klobuchar, Yang, and Castro.

HE’S BACK. Paul Ryan moves family from Wisconsin to Washington: “Now in the private sector, Paul and his family are temporarily renting a house in Maryland, and he’ll be spending time there as well as their family home in Janesville.”

PRIVATE JETS. Ellen DeGeneres and P!nk come to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s defense over use of private jet to visit Elton John.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN. Sexual predator signed new will two days before death: “Jeffrey Epstein wrote a will just two days before his suicide, placing $578 million in assets in a trust, a move which could complicate efforts to collect damages by women who say he sexually abused them.”

SOUTH CAROLINA. Columbia Methodist Church is only one in state to join national push for gay marriage rights: “Washington Street has been living out her welcome and affirmation of all people for over a decade,” Pastor Patricia Parrish said in a statement on the church’s website. “This affiliation with Reconciling Ministries Network does not change who we are, but is a public declaration of our deep desire for change … and our commitment to seek the change we desire.”

GEORGE RR MARTIN. The ending of the Game of Thrones TV show doesn’t change anything.

FOLDERS AND BOXES. Sam Smith gives an update on his mental health. “Looking back on a year and a half of therapy and what has been probably the most challenging time of my short 27 years here. I’ve watched and read so much over the last 6 months to try and make sense of all the mess in my head. Tried to find ways to organise all of my problems so that they are bound and organised into folders and boxes, so that they will never haunt me or effect me again.”

LOUISIANA. Lawyer Evan Bergeron could become first LGBTQ legislator in the state: “Currently there are no out LGBTQ elected officials at any level of Louisiana’s government. It is one of just five states to have never elected an out LGBTQ state legislator and one of only four states to have no current serving out LGBTQ elected officials.”

FENCE CLIMBER OF THE DAY. This Florida alligator.

STARMAN UPDATE. Elon Musk’s Tesla roadster has made a full trip around the Sun: ‘Somewhere in space, a mannequin wearing a SpaceX spacesuit and driving a cherry red original Tesla Roadster that once belonged to Elon Musk is celebrating its first trip around the sun. The absurd ‘Starman’ and Roadster combo was launched last year aboard the first Falcon Heavy test flight from Kennedy Space Center, and has now completed a full orbit of the Sun, baed on tracking info monitored by the site whereisroadster.com (via Space.com).’

TV TRAILER OF THE DAY. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3.

SILLY PET VIDEO OF THE DAY. Dog vs. face scrubber.

REMIX OF THE DAY. “You Need to Calm Down” Taylor Swift (Clean Bandit remix).

TOO HOT FOR TUESDAY. Michael Newhaus.