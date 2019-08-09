Nearly 600 Alabama United Methodists Sign Letter Apologizing to LGBTQ Community

Eden Johnson / WBRC

Nearly 600 members of Alabama’s United Methodist Church have signed a letter apologizing to the LGBTQ community after the UMC rejected a plan to allow openly-LGBT clergy and let churches perform same-sex weddings.

Said Eden Johnson, an aspiring clergyperson and the co-writer of the letter, to WBRC: “Part of myself died just watching this happen.”

Says the letter, in part: “You are created and loved by God. You are blessed, and you are a blessing. We believe in this truth because of the love and grace of God that Jesus Christ has offered all God’s children. For every time that someone in the church has hurt you because of who you are or who you love, we are deeply sorry; we hurt with you, and we are committed to pursuing God’s love and justice with you.”