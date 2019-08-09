Lizzo’s ‘Juice’ is Now Absolutely Everywhere, Including on the Vodka Shelf: WATCH

Lizzo’s moment has come. Last week she wowed the internet in NPR’s Tiny Desk concert, and now she’s taking over the spirits industry with a marketing drive that puts “Juice” her song of the summer contender, to the vodka shelf.

Said Lizzo of her new “When I heard Absolut was launching a new product called, ‘Absolut Juice’ it was like they made it just for me! It’s an honor to celebrate the success of my first single with Absolut’s new product launch and the synergy is almost too perfect. I can’t wait to sip this with my big grrrls all summer and on tour this Fall. We’re taking this on the road ya’ll cuz this Juice is worth the squeeze. Can I get some ice, please?!”

“When it comes to sexuality or gender, I personally don’t ascribe to just one thing. I cannot sit here right now and tell you I’m just one thing,” she told Billboard last year. “That’s why the colors for LGBTQ+ are a rainbow! Because there’s a spectrum, and right now we try to keep it black and white. That’s just not working for me.”

