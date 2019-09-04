Slammed for ‘Liking’ Several Disgusting Trump Tweets, Aussiebum Claims it Was a ‘Really Bad Joke’ Played by a Hacker

Aussiebum responded on Tuesday after followers discovered that the Twitter account for the Australian men’s underwear and swimwear company had “liked” several disgusting tweets posted by Donald Trump.
Whats with the recent ❤️-ing of Trump Posts? I really hope your account got hacked…— セイシロウ (@LacanFan) August 29, 2019
After Twitter followers including adult performer Josh Moore brought attention to the situation, Aussiebum said that liking the Trump tweets “was a really bad joke played by someone who unfortunately managed to hack into our Tweeter account.”
The company later added: “Hi there- sorry for this! We found out that our account was compromised for a short period of time and someone thought it was funny to like Donald Trump. We have now corrected this and secured our account. Cheers, aussieBum Team”
In related news, the company apologized in 2017 after followers discovered that one of its ads included an anti-immigrant bumper sticker that said “F**K OFF WE’RE FULL”, noted by Twitter followers to be “a phrase beloved by racist Australians everywhere.”
Coincidence?