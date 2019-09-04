Slammed for ‘Liking’ Several Disgusting Trump Tweets, Aussiebum Claims it Was a ‘Really Bad Joke’ Played by a Hacker

Aussiebum

Aussiebum responded on Tuesday after followers discovered that the Twitter account for the Australian men’s underwear and swimwear company had “liked” several disgusting tweets posted by Donald Trump.

I see many waiting for a response from @aussieBum about their liking of several Trump tweets? Do you think it’s a marketer gone rouge or a statement of support from the brand? https://t.co/CwQA54pQ8T — scruffygear (@scruffygear) August 30, 2019

Hey @aussieBum, what’s up with all the Trump love? You make your money on the backs of LGBT+ men in the US, yet apparently support a criminal autocrat that invites violence against us. pic.twitter.com/0GR6K42ABw August 29, 2019

Ill caption this one “WTF is @aussieBum doing liking trump’s dumb ass tweets?!” pic.twitter.com/KpfARY2slg — 𝕬𝖗𝖙𝖚𝖗𝖔 (@artemisrex) August 29, 2019

Whats with the recent ❤️-ing of Trump Posts? I really hope your account got hacked… August 29, 2019

@aussieBum seriously I will unfollow this account if you keep liking Tweets from the fascist president Donald Trump — Ben Watson (@Real_Bendi) August 30, 2019

After Twitter followers including adult performer Josh Moore brought attention to the situation, Aussiebum said that liking the Trump tweets “was a really bad joke played by someone who unfortunately managed to hack into our Tweeter account.”

The company later added: “Hi there- sorry for this! We found out that our account was compromised for a short period of time and someone thought it was funny to like Donald Trump. We have now corrected this and secured our account. Cheers, aussieBum Team”

Hi there- sorry for this! We found out that our account was compromised for a short period of time and someone thought it was funny to like Donald Trump. We have now corrected this and secured our account. Cheers, aussieBum Team — aussieBum (@aussieBum) September 3, 2019

In related news, the company apologized in 2017 after followers discovered that one of its ads included an anti-immigrant bumper sticker that said “F**K OFF WE’RE FULL”, noted by Twitter followers to be “a phrase beloved by racist Australians everywhere.”

kinda weird the truck in this ad has a FUCK OFF WE'RE FULL sticker, a phrase beloved by racist Australians everywhere pic.twitter.com/C3rVhhEgWz — Adam Moussa (@adamjmoussa) December 28, 2017

Coincidence?