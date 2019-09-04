Drew Brees Appears in Video for Hateful Anti-LGBTQ Group ‘Focus on the Family’ — WATCH

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees appears in a new video for anti-LGBTQ group Focus on the Family.

According to HRC, Focus on the Family opposes same-sex marriage and adoption by gay couples. They support gay conversion therapy and believe transgender people are “mentally ill” and “suffer from a devastating condition.” The group also accused anti-bullying groups in schools of promoting homosexuality. Focus on the Family has said the legislation prohibiting anti-LGBTQ workplace discrimination must be stopped and believes business owners have the right to discriminate against gay people based on religious beliefs.

In the video, Brees promotes “Bring Your Bible to School Day” on October 3.

Big Easy Magazine reports that Brees has been involved with the group since at least 2010: “Interestingly, the video Brees filmed for Focus on the Family was hidden from the group’s Facebook timeline shortly after it was published. However, it remains available on smaller church pages who have shared it, as well as on the group’s YouTube channel. This might lead fans to believe that perhaps Brees wasn’t aware of who he was supporting. However, research shows that this is a long term partnership.”